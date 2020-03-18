🔥Katy Perry's Dark Horse did NOT plagiarise Christian rap song, judge rules🔥

Popstar Katy Perry has successfully overturned a £2.2 million ($2.8m) court ruling that her hit single ‘Dark Horse’ was plagiarised from a Christian rap song.

A jury delivered a bombshell verdict in July last year that beats and notes from Ms Perry’s chart-topping 2013 song had been copied from another tune released four years earlier.

The singer was personally ordered to pay $550,000 in damages to gospel rapper Flame, whose song ‘Joyful Noise’ she was said to have plagiarised, while Capitol Records and the producers of the track were landed with the rest of the $2.8m payout.

However California Federal judge Christina A Snyder last night overturned the decision, wiping out the damages and ruling that the jury’s verdict was not supported by the evidence in the case.

“A relatively common eight-note combination of unprotected elements that happens to be played in a timbre common to a particular genre of music cannot be so original as to warrant copyright protection”, the judge wrote in her ruling.

Flame, real name Marcus Gray, still has the option to appeal the latest ruling at California’s 9th Circuit Court.

Dark Horse was a hit from 35-year-old Ms Perry’s fourth album ‘Prism’, winning a host of accolades including an American Music Award and she performed the track during the 2015 Superbowl halftime show.

However she found herself having to defend its creation in court after Flame brought the lawsuit, claiming copyright infringement and plagiarism over the opening riff in the song that is repeated throughout the 3 minutes and 45 second-long track.

Ms Perry, who is expecting a child with actor partner Orlando Bloom, said the Dark Horse was written in four hours in a music studio in Santa Barbara, and she said that while they had watched YouTube clips of cats during breaks they had not come across the Joyful Noise video.

The singer’s lawyer, Christine Lepera, had called the original verdict a “a travesty of justice”, and in the appeal documents argued that the jury had reached “legally unsupportable” findings.

Ms Perry’s team insisted a plagiarism finding would do “serious harm to music creators and to the music industry as a whole”, asserting the notes progression in Dark Horse was too common to have been copied.

In her ruling, Judge Snyder drew on the evidence of expert witness Todd Decker, a musicologist, who had analysed the two songs and said the comparison failed an “extrinsic test”.

Ms Lepera said after the ruling: “In a well-reasoned and methodical decision, the court properly vacated the jury verdict, finding that ‘Dark Horse’ does not infringe ‘Joyful Noise,’ as a matter of law.

“This an important victory for music creators and the music industry, recognizing that music building blocks cannot be monopolized. The creators of ‘Dark Horse’ stand vindicated.”