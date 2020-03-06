🔥Katy Perry talks about her upcoming wedding to Orlando Bloom on SiriusXM🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Katy Perry may have been keeping her pregnancy a secret, but now that she’s revealed the news in her ‘Never Worn White’ music video, the singer is sharing all of the details.

Speaking with SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff, the 35-year-old opened up about how she and fiancé Orlando Bloom told their family and friends that they were expecting their first child together, their upcoming wedding and her writing process for her forthcoming album.

Perry has been dating Bloom, 43, on-and-off since 2016, and the couple announced their engagement in February 2019. While there were no rumors about the ‘Firework’ singer’s pregnancy in the press prior to the big reveal (which Perry attributed to the fact that she’s “always been hungry and I’ve never liked crunches, so they just thought I was curvy and hungry”), family and friends have known for a while.

Katy Perry announces she’s expecting a child with Orlando Bloom in ‘Never Worn White’ music video (Katy Perry/YouTube)

“I would bring a bottle of wine with a bespoke label that said it to a dinner or something, or I would give it as a gift to a friend, like, ‘Here’s a nice bottle of wine,’ and then they would get the reaction later,” Perry said of how she shared the news.

“[With] my mom, I didn’t get the chance to do it. She just came over and she was looking at my wine, which she never does, and she’s like, ‘What is this?’ And that’s how it happened. I was like, ‘Well, you ruined the surprise.’ I guess moms have intuition unlike any other.”

Though an official baby due date hasn’t been announced, Perry revealed, “It will be a jam-packed summer is all I can say. There will be a lot of releasing, how about that? For this, it was a song I wrote about commitment and about stepping into commitment and all of the feelings that go along with that – whether they’re excited and happy, but also vulnerable and scared and like you want to get it right,” she said of ‘Never Worn White,’ adding that it’s not the lead single from her next album, it just worked well for her pregnancy reveal.

Katy Perry leaving Cafe Royal Hotel (SplashNews.com)

“The main line of the title is ‘Never worn white/ but I want to get it right/ yeah I really want to try with you.’ And it does allude to the fact that I have done this before,” said Perry, who was previously married to Russell Brand in 2010 for just over a year.

“The funny thing is I didn’t even wear white before, I wore dove grey. So I really get the opportunity to possibly get it right this time and wear white – do the whole thing right maybe,” she added of her upcoming marriage to Bloom.

Though Perry hasn’t announced a release date for her album just yet, she told SiriusXM Hits 1 that she’s very excited for what’s ahead. “There are so still so many songs left to write. For me, this [album] will be an accumulation of a period of time since I put out the last record, and that process to now of just how I got to this spot,” she said.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry in 2019 (Getty Images)

“It’s been a rollercoaster, it’s been peaks and valleys, it’s been really bad and I’ve come out the other end. I’ve survived it and I have a lot to show that’s positive from it and that’s ‘cause I fought. And I think that’s what this next album really reflects – that journey,” Perry explained.

“I think there’s gonna be a lot of songs that people will hopefully feel empowered by, because a lot of times, I’m writing those empowering songs when I’m in the worst place in my life. It’s like me speaking to myself. When I wrote ‘Firework,’ it’s because I’m like, ‘Katy, you have no other option but to put one foot in front of the other, or continue living, or to see your self worth or you are enough.’ It’s like my inside cheerleader going, ‘You can do this.’ And all of a sudden it becomes a song.”

Katy Perry’s interview with SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff will air on SiriusXM Hits 1 channel on March 5 at 10: 00 pm ET.