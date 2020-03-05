🔥Katy Perry style file: as she announces her pregnancy, we chart the pop star's style evolution🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

She’s one of the biggest names in pop music and soon Katy Perry will be able to add “mother” to her roster of achievements.

The 35-year-old, who is engaged to Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom, revealed her pregnancy in her new music video for her song, Never Worn White, which is from her upcoming fifth studio album.

In addition to 13 Grammy nominations, five American Music Awards and five Billboard Music Awards (among many others), Perry has also gained notoriety for her outlandish and quirky sense of style.

Perry was propelled to fame in 2008 when her single “I Kissed a Girl” hit the top of the charts, sending her album “One of the Boys” into the Billboard Top 10.

Katy Perry poses for a photo backstage during MTV’s Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios June 9, 2008 (Getty Images )

When she first entered the limelight over a decade ago, kitsch-loving Perry’s stage outfits comprised of an arsenal of leg-baring ensembles in a series of retro silhouettes.

The pop star rapidly adopted a more outlandish style on stage, donning PVC and micro-mini’s whenever she had the chance. And as her star ascended, Perry took every red carpet as an opportunity to showcase her fashion fearlessness.

Katy Perry attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 (Getty Images )

Humour is an integral aspect of her whimsical style, and that’s never been clearer than when she attended last year’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” themed Met Gala dressed as an illuminated chandelier. But did that top the six-foot high angel wings she wore to the Met Gala in 2018? That’s for you to decide.

