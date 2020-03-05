🔥Katy Perry pregnant: Singer reveals she's expecting first child with Orlando Bloom in Never Worn White video🔥

Katy Perry is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The 35-year-old confirmed rumours she was pregnant as she cradled a burgeoning baby bump at the end of the music video for her latest single, Never Worn White.

Perry referenced another famous pregnancy announcement in the video, alluding to Beyonce as she posed in flowers.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the video was revealed, Perry wrote: “So glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore.

“Or carry around a big purse, lol.”

She added in an Instagram Live: “There’s a lot that’s happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth, literally, and figuratively… to something you guys have been waiting for. I’m excited, we’re excited, and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I thought I would tell you guys in the best way through a piece of music.

“While it’s not the lead single, it’s a good way to start out. I had to reveal [the pregnancy] at some point. It’s getting pretty obvious.”

This will be Perry’s first child with Bloom, 43, who she has reportedly been dating since 2016. The pair announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day last year.

Expecting: The pair will be welcoming their first child together in the summer (Getty Images)

She seemingly alludes to wanting more children with Bloom in the future, singing in the romantic ballad: “See us in 60 years with a full family tree.”

Bloom also shares son Flynn with model Miranda Kerr, whom he was married to from 2010 to 2013.

Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand in 2010, wearing a dove grey gown.

Alluding to her previous nuptials, Perry added: “The truth is I have never worn white.

“Because the time before this, 10 years ago, I wore dove grey. So let’s just say it’ll be my first time wearing white.”