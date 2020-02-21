🔥Katy Perry collapses on American Idol set after gas leak🔥

Katy Perry falls to the ground after a gas leak on the set of American Idol in a dramatic new preview clip.

The teaser for the new episode of the singing contest, which will air on ABC in the United States on Sunday, shows judges Perry, 35, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie stop the audition process when they smell gas in the building.

Perry asked her colleagues “Do you smell gas?” and described the odour as “pretty intense,” prompting country singer Bryan, 43, to suggest that it could be “heavy propane.”

Music legend Ritchie, 70, then guessed that the unpleasant smell could be the result of a leak.

Perry said she had a “slight headache” beforehand (ABC)

Perry added that she had “a slight headache,” adding: “It’s bad, it’s really bad.”

The trailer clip then shows the American Idol crew, contestants and audience members evacuate the building, as Bryan tells them: “This is not a joke, there really is a gas leak.”

The dramatic clip shows Perry fall to the ground

After declaring that she was “not feeling good,” Perry then falls down onto the pavement.

Katy Perry – In pictures

Perry has been a judge on American Idol alongside Bryan and Ritchie since 2018, when ABC acquired the rights to the series which previously aired on Fox.

The star previously appeared as a guest judge on the show back in 2010.

Perry recently shared previously unseen photos from her and fiance Orlando Bloom’s engagement party to mark Valentine’s Day.

Posting a series of black and white snaps showing the couple posing in front of a heart made from roses, the singer wrote: “One year ago I said yes to a life of love and evolution… and definitely never a dull moment.”

The couple are rumoured to be getting married later this year after reportedly postponing their wedding in December.