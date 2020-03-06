🔥Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom relationship: Everything from how they met, their engagement and baby news🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced they are expecting a baby.

From the beginnings of their relationship in 2016 to their engagement and pregnancy, the couple has weathered some ups and downs, but in the words of Perry herself, “I guess it’s never really over.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bloom-Perry partnership, from first meeting to baby news.

(Getty Images )

Golden Globes 2016

This is when Bloom and Perry first hit it off. At the time, US weekly reported they were chatting up a storm and an observer said they were “extremely flirty and whispering to each other”.

Perry told Jimmy Kimmel in 2019, “We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years [ago] at the Golden Globes. He stole one off of my table. He took it, and I was like, ‘Wait! Who — oh, you’re so hot. Fine, take it!’ And then I saw him at a party, and I was like, ‘How are those onions resting on your molars?’ He’s like, ‘I like you.'”

February 2016

The pair is spotted kissing at an Adele Concert.

Coachella 2016

More cosy behaviour was seen at Coachella Festival in 2016 where they were pictured snuggling by onlookers and linking arms.

May 2016

Things got real in May as the couple decided to make their relationship Instagram official, posing on a set stairs in France with the punning caption “we cannes’t”

August 2016

This was when the now-infamous photos of Orlando Bloom paddle boarding with Perry were taken – Bloom was completely naked.

October 2016

Couples who dress up together, stay together.

Halloween marked another milestone as the two dressed as Bill and Hillary Clinton.

December 2016

Perry and Bloom visit LA Children’s Hospital dressed up as Mr and Mrs Claus.

January 2017

Perry plans a surprise party for Bloom’s 40th and even flies out his mum from the UK.

But things go south when the pair announce they are taking time apart. “Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time” a statement from their reps reads.

June 2017

Katy ranks her famous exes in ‘Spill Your Guts’ – Orlando comes second behind John Mayer

August 2017

The pair attend the same Ed Sheeran concert.

April 2018

Bloom and Perry look as if they’re back on with a trip to the Vatican in Rome.

May 2018

Perry confirms on American Idol that she’s not single: “I’m not single but I still like you.”

Global Ocean Gala 2018

(Getty Images)

The couple attends the Global Ocean Gala together.

Engagement

Orlando proposes on Valentines Day 2020 with a beautiful pink diamond.

A wedding (not theirs)

(EPA)

Perry and Bloom attend the wedding of Meghan Markle’s friend, fashion designer Misha Nonoo, in Rome.

Baby news

Katy drops a major pregnancy hint in her video, ‘Never Worn White’ – which shows her cradling a visible bump.

The news about their baby is later confirmed.

Wedding?

Bloom and Perry reportedly delay their April wedding in Japan due to fears over coronavirus.