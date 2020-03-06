🔥Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'postpone Japan wedding over coronavirus fears'🔥

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly postponed their wedding in Japan due to fears over the coronavirus.

The celebrity couple, who have just revealed they are expecting their first child, were said to be set to celebrate the big day later this year.

But the plans have now been paused due to worries over the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 virus, according to an insider.

A source told People magazine: “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”

Perry revealed the news that she was pregnant in her Never Worn White music video on Thursday.

The 35-year-old has been dating Bloom, 43, on-and-off since 2016, and the couple announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day 2019.

Though an official baby due date hasn’t been announced, Perry revealed: “It will be a jam-packed summer is all I can say.”