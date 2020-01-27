🔥Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar to unveil Sooryavanshi teaser on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13🔥

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Karan JoharInstagram

Despite facing ups and downs in the TRP ratings, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 has finally become the most viewed show on Indian television. Going by its immense popularity, actors or filmmakers never miss a chance to promote their film. And as Bigg Boss 13 is all set to put down its curtains in a couple of weeks, viewers will be treated with a triple bonanza when Akshay Kumar along with Katrina Kaif will unveil the teaser of Sooryavanshi on the show before the finale.

A few days ago, an introduction teaser of Sooryavanshi has taken the internet by storm, wherein Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar were seen firing bullets at the bad guys in the same frame.

Sooryavanshi still featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay DevgnInstagram

Sooryavanshi has been making the right noise among the audience. The movie is an addition to Rohit Shetty’s previous cop-dramas Singham, Singham Returns both starring Ajay Devgn and Simmba starring Ranveer Singh. The movie introduces Akshay Kumar in the role of an ATS (Anti-terrorist Squad) officer named Veer Sooryavanshi.

It will be interesting to see how Bigg Boss 13 contestants, especially Shehnaaz Gill, would react upon seeing Akshay and Katrina together in the house. Ever since the show has begun, Shehnaaz has always termed herself as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif and even Salman Khan hasn’t denied it. So it would be interesting to see whether she would shower Katrina with lots of hugs and kisses like she did with Gautam Gulati.

Sooryavanshi trailer launch

While it is being said that the much-awaited trailer of Sooryavanshi will also be launched by the end of February on day 27. “Around two weeks back, the team of the film had revealed on their page that the trailer will be out on February 27. They however quickly put it down. But it seems that the trailer will be out on the same day and exactly a month before the film’s release on March 27. Some might feel that a one-month window might be insufficient. But the fans need not be worried as this has been the case with all Rohit Shetty films in recent times. The trailer of Rohit’s last film Simmba, in fact, unveiled on December 3, 2018 and its release date was December 27! Same happened with Golmaal Again trailer, unveiled 29 days before release,” a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 27, 2020. It also stars Gulshan Grover in important role.