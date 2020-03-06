🔥Katie Taylor to defend lightweight world titles against Amanda Serrano on Whyte vs Povetkin undercard🔥

Katie Taylor will defend her lightweight world titles against Amanda Serrano on the undercard of Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin on 2 May in Manchester.

Taylor will put her IBF, WBA, WBO and WBC titles on the line against seven-weight world champion Serrano in a bout that will serve as one of the biggest in the history of women’s boxing.

The Bray-born fighter unified the lightweight division in June 2019, edging out Delfine Persoon to become Ireland’s first ever undisputed world champion.

The 33-year-old became a two-weight world champion last November, sealing a dominant points win over Christina Linardatou.

Serrano meanwhile has won world titles from super-flyweight to super-lightweight.

Taylor secured an unanimous decision win over Amanda’s sister Cindy in Boston in 2018, successfully defending her WBA and IBF straps.

“It’s a fight that seems to have been talked about for years so I’m just glad it’s finally on,” said Taylor.

“It’s a massive fight and one that I have been looking forward to for a long, long time.”