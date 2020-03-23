🔥Katie Price returns to social media with sweet family snap for Mother's Day🔥

Katie Price has returned to Instagram to share an update about her family after a month long social media hiatus.

On Mother’s Day she posted a sweet snap of herself lying down with her children Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny all with beaming smiles.

The former model, 40, captioned the post: “With everything going on in this crazy world right now, I just wanted to come on today to wish everybody a Happy Mother’s Day.

“These are very strange times and I am so thankful to be spending the day with all 5 of my wonderful children. I know many people (including myself) weren’t able to see their mums today and my thoughts are with you all.

“Please stay safe everyone, follow the government’s advice, #stayhome and lets #Bekind to each other. Katie x”

Prior to this, Price’s last social media post was a month ago, when she posted a tribute to TV presenter Caroline Flack and announced her break from social media.

The post read: “I’ve decided to take a break from this horrible media world.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken.. I’m having a dramatic change in my life for the better. I don’t want to have to read or see anything in the press about me, my family, my exes or my friends.

“This has all got to stop. I’ll be back when I’m ready.”