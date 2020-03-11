🔥Katie Holmes opens up about life after Tom Cruise divorce: 'That time was intense'🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Since she first skyrocketed to fame in 1998 as Joey Potter on Dawson’s Creek, Katie Holmes has kept a low profile.

That preference for privacy only increased when Holmes began dating Tom Cruise in 2005, eventually giving birth to their daughter, Suri, and marrying Cruise before filing for divorce in 2012.

But in the April 2020 InStyle cover interview, the 41-year-old has opened up about starting a new life in New York City, raising a now-teenage daughter and the Khaite cashmere bra that made her a viral fashion sensation.

“I’ve gotten a lot of attention at different periods in my life. And when you have a lot of attention, sometimes you don’t want to leave the house because it’s just too much,” Holmes recalled of life before she became comfortable with fame.

“You can get consumed by what people think, but suddenly you just decide to do things on your own terms. I feel like I’m finally figuring that out. I’m getting the projects I want made and just relaxing a little,” added Holmes, who is currently in the process of directing her second film, Rare Objects.

Holmes, who shared that her city life is a very active one, taking part in everything from dance classes at Broadway Dance Center to book club meetings, said that it took some time to adjust.

“That time was intense. It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it,” Holmes revealed of moving to NYC with Suri after her 2012 divorce from Cruise.

“So many people I didn’t know became my friends and helped us out, and that’s what I love about the city. There was one incredible moment when I think I actually cried. Suri was 6 or 7, and she was spending the night at a friend’s house while I was seeing the ballet at Lincoln Center,” recalled Holmes of Suri, who is now 14.

“At 10 o’clock I got a call, ‘Mommy, can you come get me?’ I got a cab and went down to Battery Park to pick her up. She was exhausted. She fell asleep on the way home, and when we pulled up to our building, the cab driver opened the door and helped me not wake her. He helped carry her to the building,” she said, adding, “He was so kind.”

Holmes also spoke about how fame has changed since her Dawson’s Creek days. “Obviously, the world was not what it is today – there weren’t as many paparazzi or people with phones,” she said of being famous in the ‘90s.

“But it was still weird that I was treated differently. It felt unnatural, and I didn’t understand it. Now I don’t lead with being a public person; I lead with being a person. You should be kind because that’s what people do, not because you want people to think you are kind.”

And, of course, Holmes’ viral cashmere bra and cardigan combo was addressed. “Honestly, I wasn’t feeling so sexy. And I saw that and was like, ‘Sexy. I can do that!’” she said of the sweater set she was photographed hailing a cab in back in August 2019.

“I thought it would be good if I was in a cabin sitting by the fire and wore the [matching] sweater over it. That’s how my brain works. But then I was like, ‘Oh, wait, I’m not in a cabin, and I’m not going to a cabin.’ I still thought I could pull it off, though. I had noticed other people wearing bras with blazers,” she explained.