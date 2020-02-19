Kathy Mattea finds her voice again, with a little help from Tony Bennett

Kathy Mattea

Courtesy of the artist

A few years back, Kathy Mattea experienced something that, for a singer, is nothing short of terrifying.Her voice was … different. Not different in a way that you’d expect to come with age. (At 60, the two-time Grammy winner is a music industry veteran of more than 35 years whose No. 1 hits include “Goin’ Gone,” “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses,” “Come From the Heart” and “Burnin’ Old Memories.”) But it just wasn’t performing the way she expected it to and could previously rely on.“It started to get a little wonky,” Mattea says by phone from her home in Nashville, Tennessee. “There’d be songs I’ve been singing for years, and I would sing them the way I always knew to sing them.“But in certain places it wouldn’t come out the same. I tried to kind of duck it for a while, but at some point I thought, ‘I really need to look at this.’”Advice and inspiration came from an unlikely source: Tony Bennett.Mattea found herself standing next to the venerable singer backstage at an event, and she approached him to ask how, at his age — Bennett is in his 90s — he could still sing so well.“He was so gracious,” Mattea recalls. “He said, ‘Well, my voice isn’t what it once was. But it’s better than it was a couple years ago. I found a teacher again and started working.’”Mattea found one, too, and through hard work discovered solutions to her problem as well as strengths unknown.“For a while I thought, ‘I’ve got this sturdy voice,’” she says. “It’s not fancy; it’s dependable, kind of like a Volvo. But by the end of it, I was like, ‘Oh, I think maybe what I have is a vintage Ferrari, and I just don’t know how to drive it.’”The vocal training as well as working with guitarist Bill Cooley on new kinds of material — “songs I didn’t know how to sing,” she says — brought Mattea out of what she called her “dark night of the soul” and led to her most recent album, “Pretty Bird” (2018).“I would look at Bill and say: ‘Don’t think I’m crazy. I just want to see what happens when I try to sing this song,’” she says of some of the material she brought in.Some of those experiments got tossed aside, but others wound up on the album, including the title track, an Appalachian ballad that Mattea sings unaccompanied.“I always wanted to do that one but could not get it,” she says. “One night before bed I was singing it in the shower, and I realized, ‘Oh, God, I’m singing this song that I’ve tried to sing for years.’ It just came out.”Elsewhere on the album, Mattea puts her spin on the Wood Brothers’ “Chocolate on My Tongue,” Bobbie Gentry’s classic “Ode to Billie Joe” and “Holy Now,” written by former St. Louisan Peter Mayer.There’s also a gorgeous take on Mary Gauthier’s prayerful “Mercy Now,” a song that, these days, seems more pertinent and poignant than ever.“I started listening to that song because things are just, culturally, getting crazier and crazier,” Mattea says. “I found myself pulling it up and listening to it over and over. I told Bill, ‘I’ve never sung anything like this, but if I can find my way into it, we get to sing this song every night.’”In addition to regaining her voice, Mattea has been spending time lecturing and mentoring students at her alma mater, West Virginia University, where she is a distinguished artist in residence for this academic year.“College kids are my jam,” Mattea says. “Maybe it’s because that is when music woke up in me and I made the decision to really center my life around it.”She also occasionally guest hosts on public radio’s “Mountain Stage” and served as a consultant and on-camera commentator for Ken Burns’ “Country Music” documentary miniseries. That came about after she became friends with Burns’ co-producer, Dayton Duncan, who was doing research and asked if he could occasionally drop by and pick the brains of Mattea and her songwriter husband, Jon Vezner.They agreed. “What I didn’t know at the time was that made me a quote-unquote consultant,” Mattea says with a laugh.When she saw the finished product, she was more than a little bit awed.“All of us in this genre of music, we were inspired and humbled by it,” she says. “We were kind of gobsmacked by the way Ken Burns turned his lens on this music we all love so much.”What Kathy Mattea • When 8 p.m. Friday • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $35-$45 • More info 314-533-9900; metrotix.com

