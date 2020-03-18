🔥Kathy Griffin pays emotional tribute to her mother, Maggie, after her St Patrick's Day death🔥

Kathy Griffin has revealed in an emotional twitter post that her mother has died.

The comedian shared the sad news with her followers, telling fans that her mum, Maggie, died on St Patrick’s Day.

She wrote: “My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. I am gutted. My best friend. I’m shaking.

“I won’t ever be prepared. I’m so grateful you guys got to be part of her life. You knew her. You loved her. She knew it. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day.”

The caption accompanied a photo of the two women over looking a pool as Maggie raisied a glass of wine.

The comedian added on Instagram: “Her point of view. So unique. We just GOT each other. I’m so grateful you got to be part of her life. You loved her. I know it. She knew it. She’s irreplaceable.

“I’m telling you right now, I am not doing well with this. I’m rambling now. Sorry. It truly feels like the end of an era.”

Griffin had previously revealed that her mother had been suffering from dementia.

Griffin’s celebrity friends all rallied round her for support, sending their condolences,

Maria Shriver said: “I’m so so sorry Kathy i know losing ones mother is one of life’s hardest blows no pain like it i know May you be gentle with yourself may you know you have love around you and know i send you my love.”

Kris Jenner: “God Bless precious Maggie and may she Rest In Peace … love you Kathy.”