🔥Katherine Ryan tipped for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 by Chris Ramsey🔥

Chris Ramsey has put Katherine Ryan forward as a potential contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

The 33-year-old, who reached the semi-finals of the competition last year partnered with Karen Hauer, believes the Canadian comedian, 36, would be an ideal addition to the cast this year.

Speaking at the Audio and Radio Industry Awards (ARIAs) in London, Ramsey told the Evening Standard: “She would be amazingly good. She’s just purely fierce. She’d be a diva.”

However, as much as Ramsey is keen to see Ryan show her smooth moves on Strictly, the star is doubtful that the Your Face Or Mine? host would “ever” take part on the show.

Strictly season typically starts towards the summer, but celebrities are already starting to be rumoured.

Jamie Laing, who was forced to pull out of Strictly 2019 before the start of the series due to injury, is “set to return”, according to The Sun.

Meanwhile, it has also been rumoured that a drag queen could take part in the new series, following an increased demand for same-sex dance couples on the show.

Strictly is now as equally as famous for its antics off the dance floor as it is on it, with the so-called ‘Strictly curse’ seeing several married celebs split up with their real-life partners in favour for dance partners.

Joke act: Ramsey claims it’s his personality that lead to his Strictly success (PA)

But Ramsey, who hosts popular podcast Shd, Married, Annoyed with his wife of six years Rosie, he said he took rumours of a curse “with a pinch of salt.”

“Rosie was saying things like, you could have him – which was nice,” he quipped. “Dancing is meant to be intimate, but not the way I dance! I got there [to the semi-finals] based on personality alone.

“Except for my PJ and Duncan dance! That was shot.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year