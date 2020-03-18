🔥Kate's sister Pippa Middleton reportedly called a cab using this pseudonym🔥

Pippa Middleton reportedly uses a pseudonym when she’s out and about to avoid attracting attention. 

The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge changed her name to Pippa Matthews when she married, but also allegedly goes by another name, Lucy Middleton. 

According to the Daily Mail, Pippa reportedly “ordered a taxi for Lucy Middleton and kept ringing, asking if I was there yet because she was in a dark doorway.”

Pippa has a cousin called Lucy and appears to have adopted her name instead – even if the surname gives it away. 

The driver added, “I later googled the name and saw Lucy Middleton [Pippa and Kate’s cousin] in a picture with Pippa, and realised it was actually Pippa in my cab.”

