🔥Kate Tempest and more at BBC 6 Music Festival review: A joyous celebration of female creativity🔥

Going Out in London Discover

“It shouldn’t be a novelty that we have an all-female line up,” Nadine Shah assertively told a sold-out audience at Camden’s Roundhouse yesterday.

Opening the final day of the BBC 6 Music Festival, Shah was the first of five female acts performing on International Women’s Day. Part celebration of female talent, part pointed comment to a music industry where male-heavy festival line-ups continue to dominate, the event felt on a par with forward-thinking festivals like Primavera Sound where gender parity for artists now comes as standard.

“These are a top-class bunch of hard-working artists and I am honoured to be sharing a stage with them today,” Shah said, and soon after launched into her latest single, Ladies for Babies (Goats for Love) – a tongue-in-cheek stomp that takes aim at unrealistic idealisations of women. “He wants his lady / To be a lady / To care less / To be hairless,” she sang in exaggerated, theatrical tones to highlight the absurdity of such ideals.

She continued the theme on fierce new offering Tread, exploring pressures older women face, such as invisibility. “Shave my legs / Freeze my eggs / Will you still want me when I am old? / Take my hand whilst in demand / And I will do as I am told,” Shah howled over disorientating synths and menacing percussion which frequently overwhelmed on this unsettling song.

Starkly highlighting the difficulties for women in the music industry, Shah later dedicated a song to her friend and former collaborator, Amy Winehouse – fitting, as she noted, for the Camden location. “It’s a little cover that me and her used to sing sometimes,” Shah announced. A gentle, stripped-back version of jazz classic There Is No Greater Love proved the most emotive moment of Shah’s set – and of the night. It felt like a retort to an industry still failing to support women adequately.

Savages frontwoman Jehnny Beth followed with an altogether more militaristic take on gender equality as scattergun synths, heavy drones and industrial noise assaulted the senses on opener Heroine. With off-kilter motorik rhythms, freestyle jazz and dark drones, Beth immersed listeners in a world that felt dystopian but was ultimately encouraging escapism by ordering a rethink of restrictive gender conventions. On I’m The Man, Beth toys with ideas of gender performativity and smashes stereotypes as she adopts both male and female personas and voices.

The European music festivals worth travelling for this summer

Mid-set, Beth took a moment to read the lyrics to the 1963 song Wives and Lovers. “For wives should always be lovers too / Run to his arms the moment he comes home to you / I’m warning you,” Beth read, with the final menacing line anticipating a cathartic release of anger when she sung How Could You – a song she normally sings with Joe Talbot of Idles – and the ethereal Human.

Politics moved momentarily aside with the arrival of Anna Meredith who took a more humorous approach to International Women’s Day: Hhurrah for the ladies of the world!” she laughed. Opener Sawbones showcased Meredith’s skilful multi-instrumentalism (she variously plays drums, xylophone, clarinet, guitar and synths) and ability to work with a varied band on stage (from cellists to trombone players, pianists and drummers). Sitting somewhere between dance, rock, classical and experimental, Inhale Exhale impressed, as did fan-favourite Nautilis, which burst into life via regal synths and infectious, brassy undertones. The gentle Moonmoons offered a moment of dreamy escapism, as did Calion with its ethereal soundscapes. The experimentalism and bravery of Meredith impressed: she delivered the most thrilling set of the evening.

“An artist who has been representing from the get-go,” Don Letts shouted as he introduced Sonic Youth rock legend Kim Gordon to the stage. Delivering dystopian doom-rock, the menace of opener Sketch Artist chilled as did the altogether heavier Murdered Out and Earthquake – the latter reminiscent of her work with noise improvisers Body/Head. Like Shah, Gordon took aim at the harassment women face in the music industry on Hungry Baby. Elsewhere, songs flit between the gossamer and the grandiose as skeletal ballads balanced alongside fuller, riotous offerings like the anti-capitalist Air BnB.

Kate Tempest closed the evening with a typically political set which explored inequalities of gender, race and class in Brexit Britain. The powerful Europe Is Lost saw her spitting lines of poetry at breakneck speed, her anger palpable as she paced the stage furiously. We Die followed and proved a harrowing listen as Tempest used stories of the everyday to paint a wider picture of inequality and suffering in the UK. Ketamine for Breakfast illustrated her fearless – and often breathless – wordplay.

But it wasn’t all gloom, as Tempest carefully took threads from songs to weave a narrative of hope. “I hope the words resonate,” Tempest said at the start. “Let this tonight be a story about love,” she pleaded. Coupled with the extraordinary synth abilities of Hinako Omori, Tempest ultimately delivered a hopeful, life-affirming set at a gig that proved there is no shortage of female artists, nor of female talent. A joyous celebration of female creativity, the event illustrated just how easy it is to ensure equality as well as quality is a given.