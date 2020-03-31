🔥Kate Moss, Rachel Weisz and other celebrities donate items from their wardrobe for charity sale to fight Covid-19🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Now more than ever there is a need for community; a need to work together to take strong and collective action that will make a real impact.

Pre-loved luxury fashion resale website Vestiaire Collective has teamed up with a group of influencers and celebrities to launch a charity initiative in order to support the fight against COVID-19.

The charity sale will offer pieces donated from the wardrobes of Kate Moss, Rachel Weisz, Thandie Newton, Anna Dello Russo, Clare Waight Keller, Bella Freud, Caroline Issa, Carine Roitfeld, Robert Pires, Margherita Missoni, Farida Khelfa, Charlotte Tilbury, Olivier Giroud, Géraldine Nakache, Pernille Teisbaek, Camille Charriere, Veronika Heilbrunner and Gala Gordon, and will raise funds to support local hospitals and scientific research working to combat the virus.

All proceeds from the sale, including 100 per cent of Vestiaire Collective’s commission, will be donated to a number of charities working to fight the COVID-19 virus including The World Health Organisation, the Italian Lombardia Region Fundraising, the France/Paris Hospitals Foundation and Madrid’s La Paz Hospital.

Items from the sale, which goes live at 1pm on Tuesday, include a faux leopard fur coat that belongs to Kate Moss, a Temperley gown belonging to Charlotte Tilbury and some super cool chunky Mary Janes from Burberry that belong to fashion influencer Camille Charriere.

