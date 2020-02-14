🔥Kate Moss, Alexa Chung and Adwoa Aboah join new British Vogue editor Edward Enninful for glitzy star-studded bash to celebrate first ever issue🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Top models, designers and celebrities from the world of fashion joined new British Vogue editor Edward Enninful at a star-studded bash to celebrate his first ever issue.

The new editor – who is the first man to take the magazine’s helm – welcomed friends including actress Alicia Vikander, model Alexa Chung and his first ever cover star Aboah Adwoa for the glitzy party at the River Café on the Thames.

Hosted by the CEO of Condé Nast, Jonathan Newhouse and managing director Albert Read, the dinner was also attended by supermodel Kate Moss, legendary photographer David Bailey, Stella McCartney, actress Naomie Harris and model Jourdan Dunn.

The bash was held just hours after the iconic magazine unveiled Enninful’s first ever British Vogue cover. The new editor is the title’s first ever male editor, replacing Alexandra Shulman who announced in January she was to quit.

The December cover issue with star Adwoa Aboah.

Activist and model Aboah Adwoa, 25, starred on the front of the December edition as she promotes diversity in fashion.

The 14-page feature will see Adwoa and Enninful discuss the importance of diversity in fashion as they share their definitions of being black and British in 2017.

Alicia Vikander and man of the night Edward Enninful. (Rex Features)

It will also include shots by photographer Steven Meisel, marking his first cover and editorial story for a British magazine in 25 years.

​Enninful appointed British Fashion Council ambassador Adwoa as a contributing editor for the magazine in July, alongside an intimate team including make-up artist Pat McGrath, Steve McQueen, supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, and American Vogue creative director Grace Coddington.

Adwoa is also known for her partnership with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge this year to raise awareness surrounding mental health issues, as well as creating digital women’s empowerment platform, Gurls Talk.

Earlier this year, the man who gave Enninful, 45, his first break in fashion told of the moment he spotted the future Vogue editor on the Tube and later persuaded him against a career in law.

Ghanaian-born Enninful, from Ladbroke Grove, was first spotted aged 16 by stylist Simon Foxton. He previously worked at Italian and American Vogue before working full time as fashion and style director of W Magazine.