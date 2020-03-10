🔥Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis' favourite song – and it's a classic🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

As the youngest of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s offspring (he turns 2 in April) Prince Louis is hitting some major milestones – including developing a taste in music.

During a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the 25th anniversary of youth mental health charity Place 2B , Kate told the students about Prince Louis’s love of music.

The students from New North Academy in Islington and Salisbury Primary School in north-west London had prepared a song to sing for Kate accompanied by musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

(AP)

Kate reportedly said “you’ve written it especially for tonight? Thank you so much! What a treat for me.”

She then said she was the one who should be singing because it was two of the children’s birthdays. She then added that ‘Happy Birthday’ is one of her son Prince Louis’ favourite songs.

Icon/Gallery

Created with Sketch.

The Duchess of Cambridge dazzles at Place2Be gala dinner

Prince Louis appears to be musically inclined as the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly takes him to the weekly Monkey Music sessions, a music class for babies and toddlers.

It was reported by the Daily Mail that Kate gets very “stuck into” these sessions. The classes are £12 each and take place all over the country.