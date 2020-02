🔥Kate Middleton picks up Taekwondo tips during SportsAid visit to Olympic Park🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duchess of Cambridge travelled to east London this morning to learn some martial arts moves.Ā

As well as picking up someĀ Taekwondo tips, Kate also took part in a running race at Stratford’s Olympic Park.Ā

The event was organised byĀ SportsAid, a national charity helping the next generation of Olympic, Paralympic and Commonwealth champions.

It financially supports more than 1,000Ā athletes with training and competition fees and most of its clients are aged betweenĀ 12-18.

The duchess takes to the track in Stratford (PA)

As part of the visit, the duchess spoke toĀ theĀ families of budding young competitors.Ā They discussed whatĀ athletes need to succeed includingĀ funding,Ā transportation and encouragement.

Later in the day, Kate is scheduled to also meet withĀ past and present athletes to hear about their experiences, the challenges they face and the support they receive.

The charity also helps develop other vital skills for professional athletes, such as media training, nutritional advice and performance lifestyle guidance.