🔥Kate Middleton picks up Taekwondo tips during SportsAid visit to Olympic Park🔥

The Duchess of Cambridge travelled to east London this morning to learn some martial arts moves.

As well as picking up some Taekwondo tips, Kate also took part in a running race at Stratford’s Olympic Park.

The event was organised by SportsAid, a national charity helping the next generation of Olympic, Paralympic and Commonwealth champions.

It financially supports more than 1,000 athletes with training and competition fees and most of its clients are aged between 12-18.

The duchess takes to the track in Stratford (PA)

As part of the visit, the duchess spoke to the families of budding young competitors. They discussed what athletes need to succeed including funding, transportation and encouragement.

Later in the day, Kate is scheduled to also meet with past and present athletes to hear about their experiences, the challenges they face and the support they receive.

The charity also helps develop other vital skills for professional athletes, such as media training, nutritional advice and performance lifestyle guidance.