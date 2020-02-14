🔥Kate Middleton on giving her children a 'happy home' as she talks about her 'amazing granny' on first podcast interview🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken of her wish to provide her children with a “happy home” and bring them up in a “safe environment” as she gave a rare and personal insight in to motherhood.

Kate said she tries to encourage her children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – to spend time outside and embrace simple everyday hobbies, including arts and crafts and gardening.

The mother-of-three said her approach to parenting is inspired by the childhood experiences she shared with her “amazing granny”, which she said “really stood out” for her as a youngster.

Speaking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast – her first podcast interview – Kate said: “I had an amazing granny who devoted a lot of time to us – playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us.

“And I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now.”

The duchess was interviewed on Happy Mum, Happy Baby by Giovanna Fletcher (PA)

Talking about the importance of getting outside, she added: “As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it’s something I’m really passionate about.

“I think it’s so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying (developmental) foundations.

“It’s such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of ‘I’ve got to cook’ and ‘I’ve got to do this’. And actually, it’s so simple.”

Kate spoke about her views on the parenting podcast, which is due to air on Saturday, following a visit to LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-School.

The episode looks at the Five Big Questions On The Under Fives, which is a survey launched by Kate in January to spark a UK-wide conversation about creating the best foundations for children to thrive.

The month-long online poll, conducted by Ipsos Mori on behalf of Kate’s Royal Foundation, is thought to be the biggest survey of its kind and the data will guide the duchess’ future work.

The Five Big questions on the Under-Fives has now attracted 200,000 responses.

Kate during a visit to London Early Years Foundation Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school (PA)

“What we’re doing with the survey is asking people – what is it that matters for them in raising their children today,” Kate said.

“It’s going to take a long time, I’m talking about a generational change, but hopefully this is the first small step: to start a conversation around the importance of early childhood development.

“It’s not just about happy, healthy children. This is for lifelong consequences and outcomes.”

Author and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher said: “It doesn’t matter who you are, what you have, or where you come from – we’re all trying to do our best with our children while continuously doubting our decisions and wondering if we’re getting it completely wrong. Talking helps unite us all.”

She said Kate seemed “passionate” about the subject and it was “beyond wonderful to sit and talk further about the survey, her work – for which she has so much knowledge, and her own experiences of being a mother.”

Additional reporting by PA Media