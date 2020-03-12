The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

When it comes to influencing our clothes-buying habits, few hold such influence over UK shoppers as the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge.

When Meghan Markle became engaged to Prince Harry in 2017 and joined the royal family in 2018, excitement was such that ‘The Meghan Effect’ quickly exceeded ‘The Kate Effect.’

In fact, fashion search platform Lyst’s 2019 Year in Fashion Report named 38-year-old Markle the Internet’s most searched-for “influencer” of 2019.

However, as Harry and Meghan decide to relinquish their royal duties in favour of a family life in Canada, it seems that all that has begun to change.

Discount clothing website LovetheSales.com has analysed every outfit publicly worn by the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge in 2019 and 2020, and today released a report confirming that Meghan’s influence on our wardrobes has taken a tumble, while Kate’s influencer status is once again on the ascent.

The analysis (which is based on the combined Google search queries and the search queries, page views and sales metrics of 4 million British shoppers searching 6 million fashion items on LovetheSales.com) reveals that from when she first became engaged to Harry in November 2017, right up until the end of 2019, Meghan would, on average, drive 216 per cent increase in online demand for each item she wore. In the same period meanwhile, Kate inspired a more modest 119 per cent average increase in searches for specific items.

In 2020, this has all changed. Kate’s outfits now, on average, drive a 159 per cent increase in demand for specific products (a significant jump from last year’s 119 per cent), while conversely the increase in searches for Meghan’s looks have dropped to an average of just 31 per cent.

As Meghan has spent much of the first quarter of the year in Canada, we have definitely seen less of her than Kate, who has already been photographed on 20 royal engagements so far this year. And while the figures are based on average increases not quantity of sales, it’s worth noting that the regularity with which we have seen Kate, may well have given her an advantage in terms of gaining loyal fashion followers.

But is the media storm surrounding ‘Megxit’ solely to blame for the changing of the royal fashion influencer guard?

Read on for some of their 2020 fashion choices decoded…

Is the ‘Meghan Effect’ coming to an end?

LovetheSales.com

The Duchess of Sussex’s signature gowns and dresses haven’t had the same impact on shoppers in 2020, compared to the last two years.

The red caped Safiyaa gown Meghan wore to the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday was very similar to the blue Safiyaa gown she wore on her visit to Fiji in 2018.

While Meghan’s red gown may have had a hidden message of defiance, it didn’t have as big an impact on shoppers as 2018’s blue version, with searches for ‘Safiyaa gowns’ increasing just 30 per cent this week, compared to 223 per cent in the days following the state dinner in Fiji.

Kate’s coat game has been more popular

(Getty Images, @Sussexroyal)

Kate wore a camel Massimo Dutti coat when visiting her ‘Early Years’ patronage charity event on January 22. On the same day, Meghan released pictures of a secret visit to her Mayhew’s charity earlier in the month, the coat she was wearing was also by Massimo Dutti. In the weeks after both pictures of the Duchesses were released, Brits searched for Kate’s coat eight times more than Meghan’s.

Kate and Meghan’s most popular looks of 2020

The Duchess of Cambridge’s most searched-for look of 2020:

(Getty Images)

Kate served her most influential 2020 look on day three of the royal tour of Galway, Ireland. The Duchess looked elegant in an Alexander McQueen trench coat (the second time she had worn it that month) and Suzannah London vintage polka dress. She matched this with a Jimmy Choo clutch and black Ralph Lauren suede boots.

The outfit was a huge hit with Brits, but it was the Alexander McQueen coat that had shoppers in a fashion frenzy, demand for Alexander McQueen shot up by 233 per cent online, and searches for trench coats were up 93 per cent in the past week.

The Duchess of Sussex’s most searched-for look of 2020:

(Getty Images)

Meghan’s most popular look in 2020 came from one of her last engagements as a senior royal in the UK, when she delivered a powerful speech on International Women’s Day at a school in Dagenham.

The Duchess wore a cream boucle jacket by ME and EM, black Alexander McQueen trousers, Jennifer Chamandi nude pumps and a Rejina Pyo weave bag.

The cream jacket was a huge hit with shoppers, selling out within hours. Searches for ‘boucle jackets’ shot up by 92 per cent in the days after the event.