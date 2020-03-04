🔥Kate Middleton dazzles in emerald green dress alongside William at Guinness reception in Dublin🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have capped off their first day in Ireland with a lively reception at the home of Guinness beer.

Kate sparkled in an metallic emerald green dress by designer The Vampire’s Wife as the pair arrived at Dublin’s iconic Storehouse on Tuesday evening.

The royal couple followed in the footsteps of the Queen who visited Ireland’s top attraction a number of years ago.

They were greeted by their host for the evening, the British Ambassador Robin Barrett, before mingling with guests including actors Liam Cunningham and Robert Sheenan.

Looking happy and relaxed, the duke and duchess laughed and chatted to members of the coast guard, ambulance, and fire and rescue services, as well as Ireland’s police commissioner Drew Harris.

The engagement marks the end of day one of their three-day visit to the Emerald Isle.

The Cambridges attended a string of formal events over the course of Tuesday, including meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and discussing the implications of Brexit with President Michael D Higgins.

Earlier, William and Kate paid their respects to Ireland’s fallen heroes at the Garden of Remembrance, dedicated to those who rose up against British rule in 1916 and gave their lives for Irish independence.

The Queen broke down barriers in that same open space, during her historic 2011 visit, by recognising Ireland’s struggle for self-rule.

In a symbolic gesture, the couple called for a “brighter future” in a handwritten note left which they placed alongside a wreath in the garden.

The couple’s poignant message read: “May we never forget the lessons of history as we continue to build a brighter future together.”