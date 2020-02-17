🔥Kate Middleton admits she found post-birth photos after Prince George 'terrifying'🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

It might be a tradition for royal women to pose for photos on the Lindo Wing steps after having a baby, but the Duchess of Cambridge has admitted she found her own first post-birth photo call with Prince George “terrifying”.

Kate made the comments on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast with Giovanna Fletcher.

The Duchess’ appearance on the podcast was part of her work with the Early Years Foundation, which aims to help improve early childhood with expert studies and research.

The work has also seen the Duchess go behind the scenes for a few days at Kingston Hospital Maternity Ward.

Kate told Fletcher sitting inside the hospital after having Prince George in 2013 and knowing there were crowds of cameras and well-wishers outside was a “terrifying” prospect.

“What is was like knowing so many people were outside after you’ve given birth and you’re in your little cocoon with your new family?” asked Fletcher.

“Yeah, slightly terrifying, slightly terrifying, I’m not going to lie” the Duchess responded.

“Everyone had been so supportive and both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about and, you know, we’re hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown us, and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important” she said.

“But equally it was coupled with a newborn baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions.”

Kate posed again on the steps after having Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018.

The royal tradition of giving birth at the Lindo Wing began with Princess Anne, who had her two children, Zara and Peter Phillips there.

Kate’s late mother-in-law Princess Diana also took to the steps to show off a newborn Prince William and Prince Harry.

But the question of whether royal women should be obliged to pose for photos outside the wing, which is part of St Mary’s Hospital Paddington, has thrown up debate in recent years.

When their son Archie was born last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to keep his birth location private. They did a photo call instead at St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle.