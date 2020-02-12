🔥Kate greets alpacas and lambs as she pays visit to farm in Northern Ireland🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duchess of Cambridge has fed lambs and petted alpacas as she visited an open farm in Northern Ireland.

Kate stopped at the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards as part of her tour of the UK after launching a landmark national survey on the early years development of children.

The duchess was guided around the facility, meeting a range of animals from lambs, goats and alpacas.

She was also pictured admiring a Guinea pig with a child from a local nursery during the visit on Wednesday.

Kate greets an alpaca (PA)

Kate was greeted on arrival by the Lord Lieutenant of Co Down David Lindsay, the Sheriff of Co Down Austin Baird and the Mayor of Ards and North Down Bill Keery.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge helps feed a Lamb with children (Getty Images)

The poll, conducted by Ipsos Mori on behalf of the Royal Foundation, is thought to be the biggest survey of its kind and will ask “five big questions on the under-fives”.

During Wednesday’s visit, Kate is set to meet with local representatives of Early Years and families who have benefited from the work of the charity.

