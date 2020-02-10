🔥Kate Ferdinand: I felt like I couldn't live up to memory of Rio's late wife Rebecca🔥

As a 28-year-old step-mother to three children under 13, Kate Ferdinand is in an unusual position.

While step-parenting can often prove challenging at first, Kate (nee Wright)’s situation is yet more emotionally fraught – her husband Rio’s first wife Rebecca died of cancer in 2015 and he, Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, eight, are still coming to terms with her loss.

Kate and Rio, who married in Turkey in September, explore their unusual – and incredibly poignant – family set-up in a new BBC One documentary, Rio and Kate: Becoming A Step Family.

The deeply moving film, which follows the footballer’s Bafta-winning programme Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad, sees the couple speak at length about the emotional dilemmas they faced as Kate joined the family.

Candid scenes show Kate, who previously appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, admitting that she did not always feel accepted by Rio’s family – and that she felt like she was constantly being compared to Rebecca in the early stages of her relationship with Rio.

One telling moment sees Rio, 41, meet with his father Julian, who admits he was not always as supportive of the couple as he could have been, voicing his initial scepticism that Kate ( a “very young girl”) could properly support his grandchildren.

Even seemingly small details such as the decor of Rio’s home – chosen by him and his late wife – and the way their kitchen is organised (Kate says she “doesn’t know where anything is” despite having “lived here for a year”) conspire to make her feel like an “outsider,” she explains in the film, telling viewers that she sometimes feels as if she is “living in someone else’s house.”

Speaking after a screening of the documentary, Kate said that she initially felt “really judged, like I couldn’t live up to the memory of Rebecca, like I was constantly [being] compared [to her].

“I made a lot of mistakes at the beginning because I wasn’t a mum and I felt like every mistake that I was making was being judged,” she added. “I found that really difficult.

“I just felt like I couldn’t be me and without being me, I couldn’t look after the children properly.

“I felt really, really out of my depth; I needed help but I was just getting compared constantly.”

Kate said that she was unable to lean on her friends for support as her situation was so drastically removed from their dating experiences as twenty-somethings.

“I just didn’t know anyone in a similar situation,” she revealed. “I couldn’t turn to my friends for help; no one knew what to say.”

In the film, the couple attend a group for step-parents in order to discuss their worries with other people with similar experiences; they also visit Child Bereavement UK, which provides vital support for grieving children, and later return with Lorenz, Tate and Tia.

The filming process, the couple noted, was “draining,” causing them to “regurgitate a lot of feelings and bring up a lot of emotions,” but eventually proved “so therapeutic” for the whole family.

Kate, especially, has learned to put less “pressure” on herself – and the pair are focusing on putting their family dynamic first, rather than worrying over the opinions of others .

“With the five of us, I’m completely myself,” she said.

Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily airs tonight at 9pm on BBC One.