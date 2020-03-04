🔥Kate dons second high fashion label of the day in green Vampire's Wife dress🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

For anyone harbouring doubts as to the Duchess of Cambridge’s sartorial know-how, let yesterday’s double whammy of sublime green ensembles firmly put the notion that Kate is anything but a seriously snappy dresser to rest.

The Duchess of Cambridge kicked off the first day of a three-day visit to Ireland yesterday wearing a bright green floral puff sleeved dress from cool-girl label Alessandra Rich.

A favourite among influencers and the street style set, Rich’s designs are bold and quirky, and certainly not for the sartorially faint of heart.

Rather than dress it down, Kate amped up the impact of the dress with a tonal green Catherine Walker coat and a large velvet headband.

Changing for an evening visit to the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, Kate opted for her second fashion-forward look of the day, in a shimmering metallic dress from British independent label Vampire’s Wife.

Sticking to her shamrock-hued theme, the green dress looked gorgeous paired with the same Emmy London heels she had worn earlier that day, gold statement earrings and a gold clutch.

The dress was remarkably similar to one worn by Princess Beatrice back in October, and featured a high neck, fluted sleeve and ankle-length ruffled hem.

Vampire’s Wife is a British label founded by ex-model Susie Cave – wife of “Prince of Darkness” musician Nick – in 2014. Equal parts kooky and cool, Cave’s gowns – all high necked, most long-sleeved and invariably ankle grazing – manage to be dramatic but demure (think Addams family meets Little House on the Prairie), and have quickly become favourites among celebrities such as Kate Moss, Alexa Chung, Florence Welch and Daisy Lowe.

As brand choices go, it’s a far cry from Kate’s safe and steady days of DVF wrap dresses and L.K. Bennett wedges.

The Duchess of Cambridge has honed her high fashion confidence, and perfect look after perfect look, is proving she’s a total natural.