British actress Kate Beckinsale has revealed how “monstrous” Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein left her shaking and in tears with a foul-mouthed rant when she wore trousers to a film premiere instead of a short skirt.

The British star spoke out hours after Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for the rape and sexual assault of two women, saying the disgraced 67-year-old screamed abuse after luring her to his home under the pretext of a playdate for their children.

Ms Beckinsale, writing on Instagram, said Weinstein had “insisted” on a New York premiere for the romantic comedy Serendipity just weeks after the 9/11 terror attacks, ignoring the cast and crew’s protests that it was “the most insensitive, tone deaf, disrespectful idea possible”.

The following morning, the actress said she agreed to visit Weinstein’s home so their young daughters could play together, but as soon as she arrived and the children were in another room he launched into an abusive rant.

Weinstein berated Beckinsale, pictured, for wearing a suit to the premiere (George De Sota/Getty Images)

“The minute the door closed he started screaming ‘you stupid fing c, you c, you ruined my premiere’”, she recalled.

“I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake. He said: ‘If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your ayou shake your ts. You do not go down it looking like a fing lesbian you stupid fing c’.

“The shock made me burst into tears. I tried to say ‘Harvey, the city is on fire, people are still looking for their relatives none of us even felt the premiere was appropriate much less coming out dressed like it’s a bachelor party’.

“He said: ‘I don’t care – it’s my fing premiere and if I want p*ssy on the red carpet that’s what I get’.”

Weinstein was found guilty at a New York trial of a first-degree criminal sexual act against production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006 and the third-degree rape of aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

He was sentenced yesterday to 23 years in prison, despite his lawyers pleading for a light sentence and claiming he could die within five years of being locked up.

Ms Beckinsale said she left Weinstein’s home swiftly after the incident in October 2001, but that it was “one of many experiences I had that there was no recourse for and falls under no felony”.

The actress claims she was “punished” for the incident and for “other instances where I said no to him for years”.

“Hearing that he has gone to prison for 23 years is a huge relief to me on behalf of all the women he sexually assaulted or raped, and I hope will be a deterrent to that sort of behavior in this and any other industry”, she added.

The former film producer was sentenced to 23 years (AFP via Getty Images)

When questioned online why she and other actresses had worked with the Hollywood producer for years, Ms Beckinsale replied: “He was also very talented, could be funny, generous, creative. And then absolutely monstrous.”

Weinstein’s dramatic fall from grace is the peak of the #MeToo movement, which saw a spotlight shone on male abusers in Hollwood and beyond.

Actress Rose McGowan, who spearheaded the movement and claims she fell victim to Weinstein, said: “Today is a powerful day, and a huge step forward in collective healing.”

Weinstein, who used a wheelchair for his sentencing hearing, was reportedly taken to hospital yesterday after complaining of chest pains. He underwent heart surgery following his convictions.

He has vowed to appeal but is facing a further trial over four allegations of sex assault filed in Los Angeles.