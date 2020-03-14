West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady believes that the Premier League season should be declared ‘null and void’ if no more games can be played, admitting it would be a “huge blow” to Liverpool.

The Premier League campaign has been postponed until April 4 amid the coronavirus pandemic, along with Football League and Women’s Super League games.

Elite football in England had been due to continue after Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the nation on Thursday that major sporting events and mass public events would still go ahead as planned.

However, less than an hour after the Premier League confirmed that this weekend’s games would still go ahead, Arsenal announced that head coach Mikel Arteta had contracted Covid-19 and, as a result, their first team and staff would enter self-isolation.

The Premier League then scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday morning, while Chelsea confirmed in the early hours that Callum Hudson-Odoi had contracted Covid-19.

Coronavirus: WHO says Europe now ‘the epicentre of the pandemic’

Chelsea’s first team players and staff also entered self-isolation, and Premier League clubs agreed in Friday’s emergency meeting that no games will be played until early April.

With West Ham manager David Moyes hugging Arsenal boss Arteta at the Emirates last weekend, the Hammers announced that Moyes – and those who came into contact with Arteta – would enter self-isolation.

While games are scheduled to restart on April 4, there is no indication as to whether this will be feasible should government guidance on large public gatherings change during that time.

Euro 2020 is also scheduled to begin on 12 June, but given that the first game – Turkey vs Italy – is due to take place in Rome, with the country still on lockdown, there are early suggestions that the tournament (due to take place across Europe rather than in one country) could be postponed for a year.

Given the unprecedented nature of these developments, there is no reliable timescale as to when the season could be completed – if at all.

Liverpool were almost certain to win the title given they require just two more victories from nine games to finish top, but recent developments leave the season in flux.

There are question marks elsewhere, with no teams as yet sure of being relegated, and Champions League/Europa League qualification still up for grabs.

West Ham are in danger of relegation given they sit 16th in the table, out of the drop zone on goal difference alone.

Baroness Karren Brady (West Ham United FC via Getty Images)

Writing in The Sun, Brady said: “The PL hopes that an interlude of three weeks from today will enable it to restart but that may well be dreamland.

“Perhaps scrubbing the European Championship could provide more time to complete the season into the summer but that is also a giant ‘if’.

“The issue is that medical advice is that for every day a player is in isolation he needs a day to recover his fitness.

“This on top of the issue that Covid-19 is so highly contagious the thought that everyone will be in and out of isolation and fit to play on April 4 seems so unlikely.

“So what if the league cannot be finished? As games in both the PL and in the EFL are affected, the only fair and reasonable thing to do is declare the whole season null and void.

“Who knows who would have gone down or come up if the games have not actually been played in full?

“A huge blow to Liverpool who might be robbed of their first title in 30 years.

“This will be discussed between the PL and the clubs next week at an emergency meeting.”