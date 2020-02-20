🔥Karl Lagerfeld's favorite hotel in Berlin is launching an exhibition in his honor🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Karl Lagerfeld may have called Paris home throughout his career and later life, but the celebrated fashion designer was actually born in Germany.

To commemorate Lagerfeld’s more recent visits to Berlin, the Hotel de Rome, a Rocco Forte Hotel in Berlin, has put together an exhibition in his honor, which also serves to mark the one-year anniversary since Lagerfeld’s death in February 2019.

Entitled ‘Karl Lagerfeld in Berlin,’ the exhibit showcases 20 portraits of Lagerfeld in the city during a 2002 visit, as captured by photographer Daniel Biskup.

(Photo by Daniel Biskup, courtesy of Hotel de Rome)

Lagerfeld, whose career spanned 64 years, was most well known for holding the position of creative director at iconic fashion houses Fendi and Chanel.

The portraits on display at Hotel de Rome offer a different look at Lagerfeld’s life, depicting him in urban settings like a subway station and a parking garage – though the designer still wears his impeccably tailored suits with his signature sunglasses and low ponytail hairstyle.

(Photo by Daniel Biskup, courtesy of Hotel de Rome)

Hotel de Rome organized the exhibit as a tribute to Lagerfeld, who frequently stayed at the hotel.

“I like its style very much,” Lagerfeld said of the hotel in 2012. “This former Dresdner Bank headquarters opened in 2006 and has been reinvested with complete Italian glamour.”

(Photo by Daniel Biskup, courtesy of Hotel de Rome)

‘Karl Lagerfeld in Berlin’ can be viewed, free of charge, in the Hotel de Rome from February 20 until May 20, 2020.