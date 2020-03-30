🔥Karim Benzema takes huge swipe at Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud: Don't compare Formula 1 to karting!🔥

Karim Benzema has taken a massive swipe at Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

The 32-year-old, who has not played for France since before their run to the final of Euro 2016, was left out of Didier Deschamps’ squad for the 2018 World Cup triumph in Russia two summers ago, with Giroud favoured.

His exclusion dates back to a dispute with France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena, who he was accused of blackmailing, and the president of the France Football Federation Noel le Graet recently ended any hopes of a return to the national side for Benzema.

That’s despite a remarkable run of form for the Real Madrid star. At 32, he has scored 14 and set up 6 LaLiga goals in 26 starts this term.

Meanwhile, Giroud, 33, has been limited at Chelsea. Bumped down the pecking order by Tammy Abraham, the Frenchman has also found himself behind Michy Batshuayi at times this term, scoring just two goals in nine appearances.

Asked about his record when put up alongside Giroud’s, Benzema told fans on Instagram Live: “You don’t compare Formula 1 with karting, and I am being nice.

“Next…I know that I am Formula 1.

“It works because he is there, that is the only reason. It won’t be spectacular, he won’t do something amazing, but he has his thing.

“Aside from that, does everyone like the way he plays? I don’t know.”