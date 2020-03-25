🔥Kanye West says 'Everything is about putting people in their place' in Wall Street Journal interview🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Kanye West has appeared on the cover of The Wall Street Journal and in the interview, he discusses everything from the racism he has endured throughout his life to his controversial friendship with “brother” President Donald Trump.

In the interview, the ‘Stronger’ rapper explained, “Everything is about putting people in their place. Classism, protectionism—not just racism.” He added, “Classism is like living on a bookshelf. The more money you have, the higher you go. And you get to the top and look over and what do you see? Fear.”

West, 42, has had quite the decorated career, with nine studio albums and a whopping 21 Grammy wins.

(Getty Images)

He goes on to open about his life and says, “I’m a black guy with a red [MAGA] hat, can you imagine?”

He continues to talk about the racism he experienced in the past as well as his support for Trump, saying, “It reminded me of how I felt as a black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something. ‘This is your place, Ye, don’t talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you’re black, so you’re a Democrat.'”

West isn’t only a successful musician. He also runs the fashion line Yeezy with trainers driving a $1 billion resale market.

(Getty Images)

In typical Kanye fashion, Kim Kardashian West’s husband says, “I do not like the word ambitious. I’m Kanye West. The word ambitious is beneath my abilities, I’m just a doer.”

“You can see in my eyes there’s not one bit of fear,” West explains.

This same fearlessness seems to govern his political inclination too as he has continued to voice his support for Donald Trump.

(Getty Images)

In 2018, he tweeted his support for Trump, stating, “You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

On Twitter he continued, “One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black.”