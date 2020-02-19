Kansas crossing guard saved 2 kids before being hit by car and killed

Bob Nill. Photo provided through CNN by WDAF

KANSAS CITY, Kansas — A crossing guard saved the lives of two children before he was struck and killed by a car Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Kansas, the school’s principal said.The crossing guard, Bob Nill, 88, was trying to stop traffic for children going to Christ the King Parish school when he was hit shortly before 8 a.m., said officer Jonathon Westbrook, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.A black sedan heading east on Leavenworth Road hit Nill, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.Christ the King Parish school Principal Cathy Fithian said two students were getting ready to cross Leavenworth when Nill yelled at them to stop. That prevented them from being in the way of the car, Fithian said.“We teach our students at Christ the King to know that we are here to protect them and they need to listen,” Fithian said. “We’re just so blessed that he was there.”She said their pastor and counselor have been in the building all day to offer support for teachers, students and staff. Some students, she said, had given Nill gifts for Valentine’s Day.Fithian said Nill always put children first. If there was ice on the sidewalk, he would tell administrators so they could clear the area.“He always thought about the kids more than himself,” Fithian said. “We just want his family to know what a loving heart he had and the community to know what a blessing he was for our community.”Nill had been on the job for five years.Unified Government spokesman Dave Reno said Nill was a dedicated public servant who had retired from a different career before becoming a crossing guard in 2015.“I offer my deepest sympathies to the family of the crossing guard, and I offer our gratitude on behalf of our residents for his selfless sacrifice in protecting our children,” Mayor David Alvey said in a statement.Police did not know yet whether the driver was speeding or how the crash occurred, Westbrook said. He encouraged drivers to be aware of their surroundings, especially when entering a school zone.No children were injured. The driver of the car was taken to a hospital.The crash is under investigation by the police department’s traffic unit.Copyright 2020 Tribune Content Agency.

