Kansas City mayor starting pardon process for pot offenses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, says his office will begin next week the process of pardoning misdemeanor marijuana offenses.The Kansas City Star reports that Quinton Lucas made the announcement during his first State of the City address on Wednesday. Lucas made the pardons part of his campaign for office in 2019. He said he’d like to go further and remove marijuana from the code of municipal ordinances.Lucas said his office would post an application on its website next week so nonviolent offenders with misdemeanor marijuana or marijuana paraphernalia possession on their records can ask for pardons.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

St. Louis Post-DispatchShake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by online news editor Mandy St. Amand.

Concern grows as invasive species spreads east and west into the Missouri and Ohio rivers.

Boonville, a town of about 8,400 people, also will lose a clinic and a rehab facility.

The lawsuit was originally filed in November 2016 by a southeastern Missouri peach farmer.

Boone County deputies were shot at three to five times when they responded late Monday to a home after receiving a call from a cell phone that was believed to be inside. Deputies said an intentional fire then was set inside the home.

Only about 500 of the state’s roughly 330,000 adult Medicaid users accessed the program through December

Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri.