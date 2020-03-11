🔥Kansas City mayor runs into problems attempting to vote🔥

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The mayor of Kansas City struggled to vote Tuesday in the Missouri presidential primary after a worker mistakenly entered his name in the system.Mayor Quinton Lucas, a Democrat, made a video about the importance of voting before he headed into his normal polling location, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, to cast his ballot. But he said a worker couldn’t find his name in the system, even though he had cast ballots for himself at the site several times during 11 years of voting there.Several other workers were called in to help. He said he was offered the chance to cast a provisional ballot but decided to try to sort out the situation and return later in the day. He later learned that the worker had entered his name into the system as “Lucas Quinton.”“I think frankly this is a sign that we need to do much better,” Lucas said in a phone interview with The Associated Press.He said elected officials spend a lot of time talking about election security, but his situation highlights another situation.“I think the biggest threat to America’s elections is not letting people vote, and I think we saw a little of that challenge today,” he said.