🔥Kano: Fame left me feeling alone and cut off from my roots🔥

Rapper and actor Kano has revealed that fame left him feeling isolated.

Last year, the 34-year-old east Londoner played the Royal Albert Hall, had two UK-wide tours, released critically acclaimed album Hoodies All Summer, and starred in the third series of hit drama Top Boy.

But Kano, who was 20 when he released his debut album Home Sweet Home, said becoming famous was “a weird world to navigate” and had separated him from his roots in East Ham.

“That could be friends switching up on you, or moving out [of] the ends [but] not wanting to be labelled as ‘moving out the ends’. Or that could be ‘money came in, I spent it and then a tax bill comes in’,” he told ES Magazine.

“It’s a tough one, it really feels at times that you’re just out here on your own. As I’ve got on, I’ve become less embarrassed to speak to people because the moment you do — and I would like young artists to hear this — you realise it’s not just you with these problems.”

The return of Top Boy on Netflix meant Kano again taking the role of Sully, as he did when it was on Channel 4.

He said that playing a character “with that much depth” was hard but good for him as an actor, adding: “You get to see the reasons why he does what he does. Being in prison and paying for what people would call his mistakes.”

He is about to start filming the fourth series.

