🔥Kangana Ranaut congratulates Karan Johar on Padma Shri, says ‘he has risen to the top on his own efforts and merits’🔥

Kangana Ranaut, who was recently conferred with Padma Shri alongside film producers Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, seems to have set aside her animosity with Johar and congratulated the filmmaker on achievement.

In an interview to India Today Television, the actor said, “I heartily congratulate him. I think he totally deserves this award. As a producer, the kind of films he backs, whether it is Kesari or Good Newwz, are commendable, as is the position he has worked to achieve. Even though his father gave him a head start, he has risen to the top because of his own efforts and merits.”

Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar | Twitter

Ranaut adds that she has grown up watching, Karan’s films and Ekta’s serials, and to be included in the ‘same league as these bigwigs, and to get a Padma Shri alongside them is a matter of pride’ for her.

The tussle between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar began ever since the actress sparked off the nepotism debate in Bollywood, dubbing the latter as “the flagbearer of nepotism” on his celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan.

Ranaut, who made her debut in movies in 2006 with Gangster, previously shared a statement after the announcement of Padma Shri. She said, “I’m humbled and I’m honored. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter, to every mother, and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country.”

After a series of films with Mahesh Bhatt’s banner, Ranaut found success with Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion, for which she won her first National Film Award in 2009. She went on to win two back-to-back National Film Awards for her performances in Queen (2014) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). Kangana’s latest release is Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga.

Son of veteran Bollywood producer late Yash Johar, Karan started his career as a director in Hindi cinema with the 1998 hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The 47-year-old, who runs Dharma Productions, said in a statement, “Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now. Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream every day, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me.”

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2020 13: 07: 40 IST