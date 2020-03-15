🔥Kane Hodder Wants To Play Jason Again In A New Friday The 13th Movie🔥

Coming off the back of reports that a new Freddy vs. Jason reboot or sequel could be on its way, Kane Hodder has indicated that he’d be up for returning to the role of Jason Voorhees in a new Friday the 13th outing.

Hodder, who played Jason four times in the movie series, and in the video game, still sees himself as able to fill the role, despite now being in his 60s. And according to an interview with ScreenGeek, Hodder is excited about the prospect of the Friday the 13th franchise being relaunched.

“I mean, I would love to,” he said. “We’ve got to do another one, right? There have been 12 movies so far. We gotta do 13, right? So, I’m all for it! Hey, I can still kill motherf*ckers! [Laughs]”

The stuntman and actor has long been a vocal fan of the series, regularly appearing in costume for convention signings, including as the cybernetically enhanced Über Jason last year. The performer has also been happy to discuss what made his work in the franchise so unique, as well as sharing some of his ideas for a future Friday the 13th picture. Whether or not the horror series’ producers are as keen to bring Hodder back is another question, although it doesn’t appear that bad blood was behind him being dropped for Freddy vs. Jason and the 2009 reboot.

Outside of his turns as Jason Voorhees, Hodder has also played Leatherface, Victor Crowley in the Hatchet franchise, and even Freddy Krueger, or at least his glove anyway, in Jason Goes the Hell: The Final Friday. Given Hodder’s physical size and apparent ability to keep his fitness, we wouldn’t mind seeing him go another round as Jason in whatever film comes out of the current legal deadlock over the Friday the 13th rights.

What do you think of Kane Hodder potentially returning as Jason, though? Does the actor still have it in him to reprise what is arguably his most iconic role? As always, share your thoughts in the comments section down below.