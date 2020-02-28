Kaleo’s ‘Fight or Flight Tour’ on its way to St. Louis Music Park

Artist JJ Julius Son of Kaleo performs on the Bud Light Stage at Beale Street Music Festival on Friday, May 4, 2018 in Memphis, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Kaleo’s “Fight or Flight Tour” comes to St. Louis Music Park on July 25. Matt Maeson and Belle MT are also on the bill.Show time is 7 p.m.Tickets are $27.50-$57.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 6 at ticketmaster.com and at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office.The tour begins July 1 in Portland, OR.Kaleo’s new song is “I Want More,” which it just performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

