Stoner comedies are their own special thing that require just the right mood (…usually stoned) for enjoying their full delights. While Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle and the film’s two sequels are recent-ish examples of the sub-genre that got lots of non-stoners talking about how wacky the movies were, we have yet to see any adventures from Harold and Kumar beyond A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, which was released in 2011. Star Kal Penn would still love to make a fourth film in the series, but he thinks there’s one key to getting it done now.

Each of the first three Harold & Kumar movies were released in theaters, helping the franchise (which was made for about $40 million total) make almost $116 million worldwide, but it turns out that Kal Penn would like to see something else happen if they get to add to the series. Here’s what he told Variety:

I feel like it’s gotta be a streamer because people just love watching [these movies] in the comfort of their own home on a Friday night at 2 a.m., which is more streaming ‘binge-able’ than it is going to the theater.

I hadn’t really thought about this, but Kal Penn does make a good point about how people like to watch their stoner comedies. Sure, it’s obvious that many folks were just fine with going to the theater to watch the first three Harold & Kumar movies, but these things tend to really shine with repeat viewings at home when you’ve got nowhere else to be, can lay around in your undies and don’t feel the need to (potentially) drive illegally because you are…High. As. A. Kite.

Of course, because Kal Penn mentioned binging the movies, having Harold & Kumar Survive The Coronavirus (or whatever the new movie will be called) debut on a streaming service leads to another benefit. Instead of franchise fans having to marathon their way through the first movies at home, and then head to the theater to watch the duo’s new adventure, they can just do all four movies in one sitting, without ever having to, you know, shower, put on pants or stop eating pepperoni pizza with cheese doodles and melted ice cream on top.

Is that what people who like to smoke a little sumthin’ sumthin’ enjoy eating? Asking for a friend…

Speaking of this magical fourth Harold & Kumar movie, don’t think that Kal Penn is the only one interested in keeping the toke party hopping. Apparently, his co-star John Cho, as well as franchise creators / writers Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, are all on board with the idea of giving fans another sequel.

We would love to do a fourth movie. John Cho and I text about it all the time. Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg — who created and wrote all three movies in the franchise — we all would love to do one. I think we all, thankfully, have the blessing of being really busy right now and want to find the right venue and the right timing.

While I usually have to be convinced that sequels which come more than five years after a previous franchise entry are a good move, I have to admit that I’m kinda into the thought of catching up with Harold Lee and Kumar Patel as married men who smoke pot with their kids. Alright, maybe not that exact idea, but you get what I’m saying. Who doesn’t want to watch some formerly wild dudes rebuild their connection to cannabis and do some crazy, stupid shit? No one; that’s who!

We’ll just have to wait and see if Kal Penn, John Cho and the rest can set aside some time to give fans another Harold & Kumar movie, so stay tuned to CinemaBlend for the latest. In the meantime, check out our 2020 new movie release guide, which will be updated with premiere delays as soon as the information becomes available.