🔥Kaia Gerber's friend Charlotte Lawrence urges fans to 'stay inside' after positive coronavirus diagnosis🔥

Singer Charlotte Lawrence is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus.

The 19-year-old, who counts model Kaia Gerber among her close group of friends, shared the update to her Instagram account late last night.

“A couple days ago, my doctor informed me that I too have COVID-19,” Lawrence’s statement began. “A lot of us will. I am going to be completely fine,” she assured fans.

“But many who get it won’t be if too many people get sick too quickly,” Lawrence explained, reiterating expert concerns about hospitals having enough equipment to treat coronavirus patients should the numbers continue to increase.

Charlotte Lawrence attends the Longchamp SS20 Runway Show in New York City (Getty Images)

“So this is not me asking for prayers, for love, for sweet messages. This is me pleading for you all to protect those less able to survive this virus. Stay inside. Please. Whether you feel sick or not, stay inside,” stressed the singer, who is the daughter of actress Christa Miller and television producer Bill Lawrence.

“Think about your parents. Think about your grandparents. I love so many people who might have a very tough time getting through this,” she continued. “Think about someone else getting your loved ones sick because they didn’t listen, because they thought they knew better. Because they were selfish.”

Lawrence ended her message with a bit of hope (and another warning to take social distancing seriously) before sharing a link to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “We have the power to slow this down,” she shared.

Lawrence is now one of several celebrities who have revealed testing positive for coronavirus, including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson and Idris Elba.

She also joins a much larger list of celebrities who have used their platform to encourage fans to follow government and health official requests.

Most notably, this includes Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni, who has helped raise over $4 million for hospitals in Milan.