🔥Kaia Gerber style file: we chart the style rise of Cindy Crawford's daughter as she dominates the runway🔥

Upon turning 16 in September 2017, Kaia Gerber wasted no right amount of time in making her mark on the international runway scene.

Just four days after achieving the legal age limit for models to walk on the catwalk, Gerber – who’s the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber – made her runway debut at the Calvin Klein show during NY Fashion Week.

Not stopping there, Gerber continued to walk for Alexander Wang, Coach, Marc Jacobs and Rihanna’s Fenty Puma before dominating the international catwalks of London, Paris and milan.

The 18-year-old’s first fashion season even saw her walk in exactly the same show as her mother, as Versace put on an iconic showcase in memory of Gianni Versace, which saw a complete host of the originals go back to the catwalk.

Gerber making her Fashion Week debut for Calvin Klein in 2017 (Getty Images )

Gerber made her Couture Fashion Week debut in January 2018 for Chanel, before being by Valentino snapped up.

Meanwhile, her face has been pretty much everywhere during the current autumn/winter 2020 season, having walked for famous brands Givenchy, Versace and Alexander McQueen yesterday evening.

Her off-duty look has blossomed alongside her lucrative modelling career, as she’s established her very own quirky undertake nineties androgyny.

Gerber took a rest from Fashion Week to wait the “High Fidelity” NY Premiere in February (Getty Images )

The model uses couple of key staples to master her look including trench coats, oversized blazers, skintight trousers and stomper boots (the footwear order of the growing season, FYI.) Remembering her newly-cut blunt bob, that is proof that season’s hottest hair trend is most surely “less is more.”

