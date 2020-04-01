🔥K-Pop star Kim Jaejoong says he's sorry for April Fools joke pretending to have coronavirus after it backfires🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

While April Fool’s Day should basically be skipped this year because we’re already living in the darkest timeline, one K-pop star embraced it in the worst possible way.

On Wednesday, K-pop star Kim Jaejoong told his almost 2 million Instagram followers that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

K-pop news site Soompi reportedly says his message read that his coronavirus was “a result of [his] negligence, ignoring the cautionary words shared by the government.”

He also said that he was in the hospital, writing, “My foolish judgment to live as though it couldn’t happen to me is why I am like this today. I am currently hospitalised. I am reflecting on my past a lot and feeling both grateful and sorry.”

But about an hour later, the truth came out. He edited the caption and revealed that he didn’t have coronavirus, it was all an April Fool’s Day joke. He’s since completely deleted the post but people are still sharing it on Twitter.

The caption read, “Believing that we and the people around us will be safe will end up making us and everything around us sick. Currently, a growing number of my acquaintances and industry representatives are being tested positive. It is not something that is far away.”

He also said the post wasn’t actually meant to be a joke, saying it went “quite far.” Some might argue it went too far.

His fans were not pleased, writing negative comments about his “insensitive” prank.