‘There is something about Sohos.

When you’re in New York you go to Soho; in London you go to Soho — they have a magnetism. I have always been sort of obsessed with that part of London. You have people from all walks of life, young and old and different gender identities, and lots of tourists as well. I love that. It feels like a melting pot.

London is my home. When I was younger I lived off Tottenham Court Road and used to go to Soho to eat every night. I remember there was a nightclub called Cheapskates that used to have drinks for 50p. How times have changed. But, as much as things have shifted, I think Soho still has a lot of the same values and people as it always did.

2 Brewer Street is our first solid, architect-designed store. It took a lot of time waiting for the right piece of real estate to come up, but when we found the corner space I was sold. I always liked the idea of a corner shop. It’s so fundamentally British, like the place where you get your newspapers. We wanted the shop to feel like it was a landmark, not too alien. Here are my other top landmarks in Soho.’

JW Anderson, 2 Brewer Street, Soho, W1 (jwanderson.com)

G-A-Y Bar, 30 Old Compton Street

‘It’s iconic, a landmark in London. The gay scene in Soho has definitely changed over the years but there is something unchanged about G-A-Y. It’s a solid gay night out choice. Walking down Old Compton Street is like entering a universe unto itself. There’s a newsagent next to a pub next to a gay bar next to a theatre. It’s that mix of high and low and that diversity that I really love about Soho.’

Sunspel, 40 Old Compton Street

‘Sunspel was the first brand that I was creative director of and I found the location for this store, which was an old sex shop. I was working on the rebranding and it just felt important to be in Soho. It was one of the first fashion brands in the area.’

The Groucho Club, 45 Dean Street

‘The Groucho Club is a London institution that feels incredibly sophisticated and comfortable at the same time. Great for a drink or dinner. I am partial to the cheeseburger. A burger is my go-to.’

Sadie Coles, 62 Kingly Street

‘I think it’s one of the most important galleries in London. Sadie is an inspiring woman and someone I really look up to. We shot our pre-fall lookbook in the space recently. Huge fan.’

Friendly Society, 79 Wardour Street

‘I am pretty sure this was the first bar or nightclub that I ever went to in Soho back when I was at university nearby. I used to go out in Soho a lot for dinner or a drink. They used to have Barbie dolls stuck to the ceiling.’

Martha’s, 56-58 Wardour Street

‘Martha’s is a restaurant and bar quite new to the area, but it fits right in. It has this enormous disco ball in the front room and there is something so fun about eating a burger under a giant disco ball. It’s right across the street from our store so I feel like I will be stopping by pretty often, starting with the party we are throwing there on 12 March for our opening.’

Liberty, Regent Street

‘As well as being an incredibly beautiful building, Liberty has been influential in the arts and crafts movement and is really all about collaboration, design and promoting artisan techniques. It’s also just so very, very British.’