JW Anderson has opened its first permanent store in the heart of London’s Soho.

The area has been a favourite of the 34-year-old designer’s since he opened a Sunspel store there nine years ago during his stint as creative director at the brand.

“Ever since I moved to London from Northern Ireland I have been in love with Soho. There is an incredible energy in the area. It feels quintessentially London to me,” Anderson says.

The 1300 square foot location straddles the corner of Brewer and Wardour Street, and has combined two stores into one for Anderson’s debut flagship, which is intentionally a tongue-in-cheek play on the classic English corner shop.

JW Anderson flagship (Johan Dehlin)

The interiors of the store were designed in collaboration with the 6a Architects, a studio Anderson previously collaborated with on his Disobedient Bodies show, which was held at the Hepworth Wakefield gallery in 2017.

The flagship will carry the entire range of JW Anderson products including menswear, womenswear, small leather goods, shoes, handbags, accessories and special collaboration products including Converse x JW Anderson and the brand’s recently unveiled line for Moncler Genius.

The interiors of the new store (Johan Dehlin)

The location will also host collaborations with queer artists, literary salons, and celebrate Gay Pride.

The JW Anderson flagship Soho location will open to the public on March 13 at: JW Anderson, 2 Brewer Street, London, W1F 0SA