🔥JW Anderson branches into childrenswear with his fifth Uniqlo collaboration🔥

Just a matter of weeks ago, Northern Irish designer JW Anderson was presenting his eponymous line’s upcoming collection to a celeb-packed FROW during London Fashion Week.

That was shortly before he wrapped up his autumn/winter collection for Loewe at Paris Fashion Week.

And as if that wasn’t enough flexing of his fashion muscles, the 36-year-old has also been working on his accessible fifth collection with Uniqlo, which is out this week.

The collection, which Anderson themed “British Country Style” incorporates childrenswear alongside the main collection, marking the first time Anderson has rolled out miniature designs.

JW Anderson x Uniqlo (JW Anderson)

The childrenswear pieces include mini worker jeans, pleated mini skirts and picnic dresses.

“My brother just had a child, so in a way it kind of made sense to do children’s wear. I like the idea of miniature versions of adult clothing. I think everything small is very cute,” Anderson told WWD.

The 65-piece womenswear collection and its 71-piece menswear collection counterpart comprises a myriad of Anderson’s sartorial signatures, including bold colours, quirky outerwear and enough gingham for the entire family.

The collection will be available online and in selected stores from March 12.