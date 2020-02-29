🔥Juventus vs Inter Milan among five Serie A games postponed as Coronavirus outbreak spreads🔥

Five of the Serie A matches which were set to be staged behind closed doors this weekend have now been postponed altogether due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The fixtures include the Derby d’Italia title race clash between Juventus and Inter Milan, while AC Milan’s home game against Genoe and Fiorentina’s trip to Udinese are also affected.

Parma vs SPAL and Sassuolo vs Brescia are the other games to have been called off.

Italy has been the worst-affected European country since the global outbreak began, with more than 800 cases recorded.

The postponed games have already been rescheduled and will now take place on May 13, which sets up the clash between Inter and Juventus in particular as a potential title decider.

Third-placed Inter currently trail leaders Juventus by six points but have a game in hand. The rescheduled game will be both side’s third-last game of the season, with Juve then playing Cagliari and Roma, while Antonio Conte’s men face tricky games against Atalanta and Napoli.

With neither side now playing this weekend, second-placed Lazio have the opportunity to go top when they play Bologna this afternoon.