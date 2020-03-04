🔥Juventus vs AC Milan 'postponed' as coronavirus impacts Italian football🔥

Juventus and AC Milan’s upcoming Coppa Italia semi-final match has been postponed due to the spread of coronavirus, according to reports in Italian media.

The match had been due to take place at Juventus’ Allianz Stadium in Turin on Wednesday evening, though residents of Milan had been barred from attending.

Despite those initial plans, the ANSA news agency said on Tuesday that the city council had decided to call the match off until a later date as northern Italy deals with the spread of the Covid19 virus.

No plans have been announced regarding the other semi-final between Napol i and Inter Milan, which is set to take place at Stadio San Paolo in sothern Italy.

A total of 10 Serie A matches in Italy have been postponed over the past two weekends because of the virus.

Milan is situated in the region of Lombardy, has been the epicenter of Italy’s outbreak, registering the first positive test of the northern cluster and now counting 984 of Italy’s 1,694 cases.

Additional reporting by Reuters at AP.