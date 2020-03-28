🔥Juventus stars including Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala agree four-month pay cut amid coronavirus outbreak🔥

Juventus players and head coach Maurizio Sarri have agreed to waive four months’ wages to help the club’s financial situation during the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement confirmed that the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Aaron Ramsey would take a reduction in pay “equal to the monthly payments of March, April, May and June 2020” in order to save the club around €90million.

Like all major European leagues, Serie A is currently suspended because of the outbreak, with Juve not having played since beating Inter Milan on March 8. The agreement effectively means the players will not be paid for what would have been the remainder of the season.

Juve stars Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi are among a host of footballers to have tested positive for the disease in Italy, where there have been more than 10,000 deaths recorded.

The club statement read: “Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that, due to the current global health emergency is preventing the performance of the sporting activity, it has reached an understanding with the players and the coach of the First Team regarding their compensation for the residual portion of the current sport season.

(Getty Images)

“The understanding provides for the reduction of the compensation for an amount equal to the monthly payments of March, April, May and June 2020. In the coming weeks, personal agreements with the players and the coach will be finalised, as required by the current regulations.

“Should the current season’s matches be rescheduled, the Club will negotiate in good faith with the players and the coach conditional increases of compensations according to the actual resumption and finalisation of official competitions.”

The Agnelli family, who own Juventus, have made a €10million donation to help the country’s national health service, while holding company Exor is purchasing 150 artificial respirators for use in hospitals.