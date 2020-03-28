🔥Juventus star Paulo Dybala 'struggled to breathe' after contracting coronavirus🔥

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has described how he “struggled for breath” after falling ill with coronavirus.

Dybala tweeted on Saturday evening to confirm that both he and girlfriend Oriana Sabatini had tested positive for Covid-19, but insisted the pair were “in perfect condition” and thanked fans for their messages of support.

At least 14 Serie A players, including Dybala’s Juve team-mate Blaise Matuidi, have now tested positive for the disease, with the Argentine one of the most high-profile cases in the sport;

“I’ve had strong symptoms, but I’m much better today,” Dybala, 26, told the Juventus television channel.

“Now, I can move and walk and try to work out. A few days ago, when I tried to do those things, I was struggling for breath. My muscles ached.”

Football around the world has been brought to a standstill by the pandemic and Serie A has been suspended since March 9.

Additional reporting by Reuters.